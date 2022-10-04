Michigan's 2022 Midterm Elections: Where do I vote?

article

The 2022 midterm elections will be remembered as one of the most important midterm elections in recent memory. Typically, midterm elections draw fewer voters than Presidential year elections but 2022 could have a massive impact on the future.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Michigan is among many states where abortion has remained legal, and a proposed constitutional amendment would make it the law in the state.

Michigan's election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will also determine who will be representing the state in the Governor's office and in Washington for the next several years.

Where do I vote?

If you don't know where to vote, the State of Michigan has a helpful site to help you find your location.

If you have recently moved, haven't voted before, or forgot your voting location, just check the Michigan website.

All you have to do is fill out the basic information: your legal name, birth month and year, and zip code. Click ‘search by name’ and you'll see all the information you need. You can also search by your driver's license as well.

The link explains your local elections calendar, polling location, the clerk for your jurisdiction, and includes information if you want to do an absentee ballot.

Under the clerk’s information is a phone number and email contact information if a voter has any other questions.

It also lists the polling hours, which are all the same: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. We have to say local time because there are four counties in the Upper Peninsula that are on central time.

Before you do any of that, you need to make sure you're registered to vote.