The deadline for Michigan's auto insurance refund checks to arrive to drivers is May 9.

The state announced some $800 million had yet to be distributed in the final week of Michigan's three-month period that insurance companies have to pass along $400 checks owed to drivers.

The state advises anyone that hasn't gotten their refund should reach out to their insurance company before contacting the Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

"If you are eligible for a refund and do not receive it by May 9, be sure to contact your insurance company to ensure it has been issued," said Director Anita Fox. "If you cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company, or if your insurer offers your refund through something other than a paper check or ACH deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS."

The state announced that insurance companies had handed out $2.2 billion in refunds as of last week, including $1.2 billion being sent out in just two weeks.

"These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement last week.

The auto refund check totals was based on the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association's $5 billion surplus it reported in 2021. Whitmer called on the MCCA to release the money owed to drivers who had insured their vehicles by Oct. 31, 2021.

The $2 billion in surplus is intended for continuity of care for accident survivors.