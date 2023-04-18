Michigan's agriculture sector had their best year ever in 2022

Getting to the root of it, Michigan's agriculture exports had a banner year that brought in the most money to the state ever.

Already known as a state with one of the most diverse arrays of crops in the country, the rural development director for the state said the latest figures underscore the important role Michigan plays in the crop landscape after beating its own record for exports in a year.

In 2022, Michigan's agriculture exports, which range from soy and pickles, to corn and dairy products, as well as animal feed and wood, totaled $2.7 billion.

"Michigan continues to set the bar when it comes to quality food and agriculture products. Our diverse food and agriculture industry helps drive the state’s economic engine while making our state a household name on a local, national, and global level," said MDARD Director Tim Boring.

The breakdown from the year of exports includes:

$470 million for processed foods

$335 million for sugar beet, soybean, soybean residue, brewing waste, and animal feed

$263 million for dairy products

$247 million for wood products

$232 million for meat products

The department's agriculture development director said consumer demand for the products grown in Michigan had expanded across the world.

The largest markets that Michigan exports to includes Canada, which took in more than $1.2 billion, then Mexico, South Korea, China, and Japan.

An infographic that came with the announcement said for every dollar in exports the state does, it generates $1.57 in economic activity.