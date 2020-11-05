Michigan's Antrim County reports zero votes due to 'skewed results'

article

Across Michigan's 83 counties, the election is done and ballots were counted and tabulated. As races were called and the votes were compiled, one of those counties suddenly turned gray. Antrim County removed all of its tabulations due to apparently 'skewed results'.

According to the county's Facebook page, the unofficial results posted at 4 a.m. on Wednesday which showed Joe Biden leading the county were incorrect were removed. County clerk Sherly Guy said the 'apparently skewed' totals did not match the printed tabulator tapes, which official results are based on.

Because of the issue, all votes were removed and each precinct will now manually count the votes, and revised unofficial results will be posted at a later date.

Results will become official once the independent board of canvassers verifies results starting Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press and FOX News both called the race for Michigan in favor of Joe Biden as he leads President Donald Trump by a little more than two points.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released a statement regarding the problems in Antrim County on Wednesday calling it 'troubling' and that the party will stop at nothing to expose the truth.

“The irregularities reported this morning are incredibly troubling, especially given how close the election results are in Michigan.” said . Cox continued, “At this point, it is unclear whether or not these issues were caused by incompetence or corruption, but the fact that they exist is of great concern, and the Michigan Republican Party will spare no expense to expose the truth of what happened in yesterday’s election.”