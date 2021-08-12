Michigan Attorney General warning residents of scammers after recent storms

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to remind residents of two important consumer alerts after the severe weather storms swept through Michigan on August 11th and 12th.

Often in the wake of disasters like flooding or home damage, scams become more frequent.

Government Imposter Consumer Alert

Power outages, fallen trees, and flooding are not the only worry for Michiganders this summer.

People with malicious intent may try to make matters worse.

The Government Imposter Consumer Alert wants to teach people about the ways scammers will approach you.

"Unfortunately, bad actors look at storm cleanup as an opportunity to take advantage of victims who are desperate to repair damage right away," Nessel said.

Criminals often try to contact consumers and tell them they have been selected to receive government funding to assist with repairs after rainstorms like ours.

In order to receive assistance, residents will be asked to share personal or bank information.

This is a scam.

Disaster Scams Consumer Alert

AG Nessel hopes that neighborhoods affected by the weather stay calm and do their research when looking for any possible assistance.

Scammers often target those receiving FEMA payments and making emergency home repairs. Similar scams include price gouging and theft of flood-damaged vehicles.

Nessel also says scam artists will often deploy fake charity schemes to enrich themselves.

Who are Trusted Sources of Assistance?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is one form of legitimate assistance.

To understand the process and visit FEMA’s A Guide to Disasters.

The Better Business Bureau is an excellent way to find Michigan companies and professional contractors who are able to help with your damages.