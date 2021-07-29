The first Michigan election since 2020's pivotal November General Election is scheduled for the first week of August.

Fifty-three counties have local races that people will be voting in on Aug. 3. Typically, open ballots not in election years or even midterm years spur less turnout. That's why Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been pushing the upcoming races.

She's also posted a video on the basic instructions everyone should be aware of when they head off to vote.

One of the easiest ways to find out what's on your ballot is by heading to the state's election website and looking up your precinct. Simply enter your location information here and it'll give you a sample ballot of what to expect on Aug. 3.

Here are the elections happening in Southeast Michigan jurisdictions next week:

Livingston County

Brighton city

Fenton Area Public Schools

Howell city

Linden Community Schools

Macomb County

8th District state senate race

Bruce Township minus Romeo Village

Chesterfield Township

Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court

Shelby Charter Township

St. Clair Shores city

Sterling Heights city

Warren city

Oakland County

Clawson Public Schools

Fenton Area Public Schools

Madison District Public Schools

Pontiac city

St. Clair County

Port Huron city

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor Township

Northfield Township

Ypsilanti Township

Wayne County

