Michigan's Aug. 3 elections are soon - here's what's on the ballot in Metro Detroit
LANSING, Mich. - The first Michigan election since 2020's pivotal November General Election is scheduled for the first week of August.
Fifty-three counties have local races that people will be voting in on Aug. 3. Typically, open ballots not in election years or even midterm years spur less turnout. That's why Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been pushing the upcoming races.
She's also posted a video on the basic instructions everyone should be aware of when they head off to vote.
One of the easiest ways to find out what's on your ballot is by heading to the state's election website and looking up your precinct. Simply enter your location information here and it'll give you a sample ballot of what to expect on Aug. 3.
Here are the elections happening in Southeast Michigan jurisdictions next week:
Livingston County
- Brighton city
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Howell city
- Linden Community Schools
Macomb County
- 8th District state senate race
- Bruce Township minus Romeo Village
- Chesterfield Township
- Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court
- Shelby Charter Township
- St. Clair Shores city
- Sterling Heights city
- Warren city
Oakland County
- Clawson Public Schools
- Fenton Area Public Schools
- Madison District Public Schools
- Pontiac city
St. Clair County
- Port Huron city
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor Township
- Northfield Township
- Ypsilanti Township
Wayne County
Advertisement
- Dearborn city
- Dearborn Heights city
- Detroit city
- Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court
- Grosse Point Park city
- Hamtramck city
- Highland Park city
- Riverview city
- Taylor city
- Westland city