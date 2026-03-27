The Brief The Michigan DNR's 2025 Master Angler Report has been released, showing off some of the biggest catches from the year. There were over 40 different fish species included in the report, which outlines when, where, and the length of the catch.



The submissions are in, the scores are tallied, and Michigan's Master Angler honors have been named.

The yearly report showcasing the biggest fish caught in Michigan waters in 2025 was released this week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the scores in their annual database, which includes the species, length, date it was caught, the location of the catch, and the person that caught the specimen.

Below are some of the biggest catches of the year. As a note, the largest catches listed in the report are not necessarily the images provided by the DNR.

Michigan's biggest fish caught in 2025

Flathead Catfish — 47.80 inches long, caught in Saint Joseph River in Berrien County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Largemouth Bass — 24.50 inches long, caught in Silver Lake in Kent County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Muskellunge — 54 inches long, caught in Lake St. Clair in Wayne County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Lake Whitefish — 28 inches long, caught in Lake Superior near Barago County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Common Carp — 42.50 inches long, caught in Ninth Street Pond in Alpena County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Sunfish — 12.50 inches long, caught in Sand Lake in Clare County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Channel Catfish — 37.10 inches long, caught in Grand Lake in Presque Isle County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Bluegill — 12.10 inches long, caught in Long Lake in Grand Traverse County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Black Crappie — 17.50 inches long, caught in Stony Creek Lake in Macomb County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.

Northern Pike — 48 inches long, caught in Lake Michigan in Delta County

Courtesy of Master Angler Program at Michigan DNR.