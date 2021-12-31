Michigan's COVID-19 surge has some rethinking New Year's Eve plans

With the rest of the world ringing in their new year, soon it'll be the America's turn.

But the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, amplified by the lack of testing and increase in omicron spread means many may be rethinking how to ring in the new year. Giant parties and large gatherings may not be worth the risk, says doctors.

At least one mother-daughter duo are heeding that advice.

"We just plan on staying at home in our pajamas watching TV all day," said one woman.

For anyone that does plan to go out, the Detroit Health Department has some advice.

"You have to understand what the risk of the event may be and the fact is we have a lot of spread in the community so anytime that more people are together there’s going to be an increase in cases," said Dr. Robert Dunne, acting health director at the Detroit Health Department.

Part of the risk begins with not knowing who is carrying the virus.

A shortage of rapid tests means that many might be unsuccessful in getting a negative result. At-home and PCR tests would be the go-to for anyone concerned.

"You just have to hunt - you have to ask around. It’s kind of like in the early days of the vaccine, you know ‘where can I get a vaccine?'" said Sarah Rauner, the chief pediatric nurse practitioner at Beaumont hospital in Troy.

Rauner is sticking to her original plans of going out. But she says she'll be making some adjustments when she does.

Advertisement

"I’m going to be wearing a mask, I’ll be sitting a little bit farther away. I'll cheers you from far away but rightfully so, I don’t want to be the one that spreads the virus and to someone who loses their life from it," Rauner said. "I’m just not okay with it."