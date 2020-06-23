Michigan's latest invasive species to be worried about is the spotted lanternfly

Dozens of Michigan crops and plants may now be at the mercy of the 1-inch long spotted lanternfly.

Identifiable by a vibrant red that's painted on its hind wings, the spotted lanternfly is considered a planthopper native to China, India, and parts of southeast Asia. It's also the next invasive species that disease experts believe could decimate Michigan's agriculture.

First spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014, the Department of Natural Resources is now asking help from the public to be on the lookout for the invasive bug.

While the lanternfly isn't in Michigan yet, it's been spreading across the midwest. Like many other terrestrial invasives, it's possible the species could continue moving throughout the country without a natural predator and an abundance of food to eat.

Adult spotted lanternflies (Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

"This insect could damage or kill more than 70 varieties of crops and plants including grapes, apples, hops, and hardwood trees," read a Tuesday release.

The spotted lanternfly likes to suck the sap out of plants before secreting large amounts of a "sugar-rich, sticky liquid called honeydew." The honeydew can cause black sooty mold to grow on the plants, eventually killing them. Additionally, honeydew also attracts other pests like hornets, wasps, and ants - which can affect outdoor recreation.

Any winged insect will catch one's eye - and potential disgust - and these guys are no different. As nymphs, they lack wings, appear beetle-like with black and white spots on its exterior. As it grows, it'll develop red patches that appear on the hind wings when outstretched. When its wings do open, there's also a yellow and black abdomen to spy.

Advertisement

You might also identify spotted lanternfly egg masses. The DNR says it looks like "old chewing gum."

Spotted lanternfly eggs seen here. Michigan's DNR describes it as looking like "old chewing gum" (Michigan Department of Nature Resources)

"Prevention and early detection are vital to limiting the spread of spotted lanternfly,” said Robert Miller the agriculture department's invasive species prevention and response specialist. “Spotted lanternfly cannot fly long distances, but they lay eggs on nearly any surface, including cars, trailers, firewood and outdoor furniture. Before leaving an area where a quarantine is present, check vehicles, firewood and outdoor equipment for unwanted hitchhikers.”

If you see one of these insects or their eggs, take lots of photos, make note of teh date, time, location of the sighting and report the findings to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. You can contact them at MDAinfo@michigan.gov or by phone at 800-292-3939.