Michigan's Megan Keller wins defender of the year at PWHL Awards

article

The Brief Boston Fleet captain and Michigan native Megan Keller was named defender of the year at the PWHL Awards. Among PWHL rearguards, Keller scored the second most goals and has the third most assists this season, and dominated during power plays.



Michigan native Megan Keller took home the defender of the year award at this year's PWHL awards in Detroit.

Keller, who is from Farmington Hills, was up for the award against fellow Boston Fleet teammate Haley Winn and Vancouver Goldeneyes player Sophie Jaques. She was also a finalist for the award in 2024 but did not win.

The Fleet captain hit 50 career goals in April, setting a career defender high this season by scoring 22 goals, tying the league record previously set by Sophie Jaques and Renata Fast.

Among PWHL rearguards, Keller scored the second most goals and has the third most assists this season, and dominated during power plays. She led defenders by scoring four goals while her team had the advantage, and was one of four defenders to score a shorthanded jailbreak goal.

She's also had a big year beyond the league, too, as she scored the winning goal for the U.S. Women's team at the Olympics, netting the team the gold medal.

Other winners:

Goaltender of the Year – Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet

Forward of the Year – Kelly Pannek, Minnesota Frost

Rookie of the Year – Haley Winn, Boston Fleet

Coach of the Year – Kris Sparre, Boston Fleet

"Hockey for All" Award – Rebecca Leslie, Ottawa Charge

Billie Jean King MVP Award – Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet

Dig deeper:

This year's PWHL Awards were held in Detroit, as will the Draft, which is set for Wednesday night.

Detroit was named the first of four expansion teams joining the league next season, bringing the team count to 12.

Other cities getting teams in the 2026-27 season include Las Vegas, Hamilton, and San Jose.