Metro Detroit native Megan Keller's goal leads US women's hockey to gold at Olympics

The Brief The U.S. women's hockey team won gold against Canada on Thursday. Farmington Hills native Megan Keller scored the winning goal in overtime. Keller currently plays for the PWHL's Boston Fleet.



An overtime goal Thursday from a Metro Detroit native secured the gold medal for the U.S. women's hockey team at this winter's Olympics.

Megan Keller, who is from Farmington Hills, netted the winning goal against Canada just over four minutes into overtime.

Team USA headed into the gold medal game with 31 points, while only giving up one. The team also won every game prior to the gold matchup by a margin of at least four. Despite this powerful scoring record, Canada put up a good fight and gave the U.S. a challenge that kept the team fighting until the very end.

After a scoreless first period, Canada's Kristin O’Neill put up the team's only goal of the game at the start of the second.

It remained a 1-0 game until U.S. captain Hilary Knight tied it up with just over two minutes until the final buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Keller's game-winning goal during three-on-three overtime earned the defenseman her second Olympic gold medal.

Who is Megan Keller?

Keller's hockey career started young, playing on youth leagues from childhood and through high school before going on to Boston College after graduating from Farmington High School in 2014.

Her first Olympic gold came in 2018 at the Games in Pyeongchang. Keller returned from the Olympics to Boston College before going on to play for the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA).

Her career also includes international play, and she has won six World Championship gold medals.

Keller currently serves as captain for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s Boston Fleet.