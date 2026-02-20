Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit native Megan Keller's goal leads US women's hockey to gold at Olympics

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  February 20, 2026 8:25am EST
Sports
FOX 2 Detroit
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 19: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image was captured using a remote netcam.) Megan Keller #5 of Team United States scores the game-winning goal past Ann-Renee Desbiens #35 of Team Canada in the overtime to win the gold medal during the Wome

The Brief

    • The U.S. women's hockey team won gold against Canada on Thursday.
    • Farmington Hills native Megan Keller scored the winning goal in overtime.
    • Keller currently plays for the PWHL's Boston Fleet.

(FOX 2) - An overtime goal Thursday from a Metro Detroit native secured the gold medal for the U.S. women's hockey team at this winter's Olympics.

Megan Keller, who is from Farmington Hills, netted the winning goal against Canada just over four minutes into overtime.

Team USA headed into the gold medal game with 31 points, while only giving up one. The team also won every game prior to the gold matchup by a margin of at least four. Despite this powerful scoring record, Canada put up a good fight and gave the U.S. a challenge that kept the team fighting until the very end.

After a scoreless first period, Canada's Kristin O’Neill put up the team's only goal of the game at the start of the second. 

It remained a 1-0 game until U.S. captain Hilary Knight tied it up with just over two minutes until the final buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Keller's game-winning goal during three-on-three overtime earned the defenseman her second Olympic gold medal.

Now earlier on Thursday, I caught up with fans watching the U.S. women’s hockey team. There was so much excitement and a lot of pride for two of those team members who grew up in Metro Detroit: Kirsten Simms from Plymouth and Farmington Hills’ Megan Keller, who scored that winning goal.

Who is Megan Keller?

Keller's hockey career started young, playing on youth leagues from childhood and through high school before going on to Boston College after graduating from Farmington High School in 2014.

Her first Olympic gold came in 2018 at the Games in Pyeongchang. Keller returned from the Olympics to Boston College before going on to play for the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA). 

Her career also includes international play, and she has won six World Championship gold medals.

Keller currently serves as captain for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s Boston Fleet.

