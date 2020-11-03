Michigan's Nessel and Benson warn of robo calls telling Flint residents to vote Wednesday

The Michigan Attorney General is getting reports of robocalls encouraging voters in Flint to vote Wednesday due to long lines.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, AG Dana Nessel said multiple robocalls had gone to residents telling them "due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow."

"Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote."

While misinformation efforts around election time increase, with automated calls often targeting those mistrusting of governmental institutions, election officials are taking extra care of this 2020 cycle.

All three of Michigan's elected leaders in the executive seat, state department, and attorney general's office have spent the final months of campaign season emphasizing the state's election security and infrastructure.

“We received reports that an unknown party is purposefully spreading misinformation via robocalls in Flint in an attempt to confuse voters there, and I want to ensure everyone who plans to vote in person understands they must do so — or be in line to do so — by 8 p.m. today," Benson said in a statement.

"Lines in the area and across the state are minimal and moving quickly, and Michigan voters can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression, and we will be working quickly all day to stamp out any misinformation aimed at preventing people from exercising their right to vote," she added