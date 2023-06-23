Michigan's new distracted driving law is the biggest update to laws governing what you can and can't do in your car.

In short, any cell phone use at all - whether it's at a stop light or to make a call - is outlawed. Once the vehicle leaves the house, any use of a mobile device to do any device will be against the law.

The new law was passed in early May before being signed by the governor in June. The bills, identified as HB 4250, 4251, and 4252, make Michigan the 26th state to pass hands-free driving laws.

Here's everything to know when the new law takes effect.

When does Michigan's distracted driving law take effect?

Law enforcement will be authorized to ticket anyone who violates the law starting on June 30.

What's included in the new law?

Whereas the previous rendition of the bill said drivers cannot "read, manually type, or send a text message" the new bill plainly states a driver cannot do "any task" using a mobile electronic device.

The use includes:

Send or receive a telephone call

Send, receive, or read a text message

View, record, or transmit a video

Access, read, or post to a social networking site

Can police pull me over for using a phone?

Yes. If police see a driver using their phone while behind the wheel, they can initiate a traffic stop.

The law makes cell phone use while driving a primary offense, meaning officers don't need another reason to pull someone over.

However, police would not be allowed to search someone's vehicle solely because of a cell phone use violation.

The legislation defines holding a cell phone or electronic device as physically supporting it with "any part of the hands, arms or shoulders."

What are the fines for cell phone use?

Your first violation for using a cell phone while driving would be either a $100 fine or 16 hours of community service. From there, the penalties grow more severe:

Second or subsequent violation: $250 fine or 24 hours of community service, or both.

If 3 violations occur within a 3-year period: The driver would be ordered by the court to complete a drive-improvement course.

If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they would face the following fines:

First violation: $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both.

Second or subsequent violation: $500 fine or 48 hours of community service, or both.

Are there exceptions to the distracted driving rule?

Some professions are exempt from the law, including police, first responders, and other emergency workers.

Anyone who is dialing 911 to report an emergency or seek help would also be exempt.

There is also a stipulation that if someone is using GPS or another navigation system, it's allowed but only if it's hands-free. If a phone is being used for directions, it must be without being handled by the driver - such as mounting it to the dashboard or using a voice command.