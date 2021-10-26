Michigan's own Bates Motel adds 'Psycho' themed room

article

Sitting on US-2 in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is Bates Motel.

If the name isn't enough to stir up memories about the 1960 horror film "Psycho," a new themed room will.

Bates Motel in Gould City decorated a room that's perfect for Halloween enthusiasts and fans of slashers. The bathroom of the room includes a blood-stained shower curtain, bloody foot and handprints, and blood splatters around the room, an ode to the film that includes a murder scene in a shower.

(Photo: Bates Corner on Facebook)

Next to the motel is the Bates Corner Bar and Grill, an eatery that includes live music and karaoke.

Bates Motel and Bates Corner are about an hour from the Mackinac Bridge. Call 906-287-1003 to check motel availability and book a room.