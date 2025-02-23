Michigan's own Miss USA competes in Disney Princess Half Marathon

article

Okemos' Alma Cooper, the reigning Miss USA, competed in Sunday’s Disney Princess Half Marathon, finishing about 20 minutes behind the winner in the 13.1-mile race.

"It felt euphoric. I mean, the last time I was here, I was eight years old, so to be back here at (age) 22, is so, so special,’’ said Cooper who covered the 13.1-mile course in 1:40:03. "I almost feel like I appreciate it a little more (now) because you recognize all of the magic that goes into making such an incredible event like this and so many people. I mean, I was just floored by all of the stories of people sharing how many times they have run (here).’’

After experiencing her first-ever runDisney race with its flood of entertainment, Disney character meet & greets and cheering fans, Cooper was hooked.

(Feb. 23, 2025) Reigning Miss USA Alma Cooper celebrates as she crosses the finish line at the Disney Princess Half Marathon presented by CORKCICLE, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Feb. 23, 2025. A military intelligence officer, West Point graduate and Expand



"I believe in everything runDisney celebrates,’’ said Cooper, who is currently a US Army intelligence officer and a Stanford University graduate student. "I mean, there’s so many people of all experience levels, all walks of life, coming to celebrate running, community, health, fitness. I think it’s so beautiful. I love it!’"

To say that moving closer to Walt Disney World Resort has been good for Lisa Hart’s running career would be a huge understatement. Since leaving Connecticut last year to live within a few miles of The Most Magical Place on Earth, Hart has run in two runDisney races and won them both, including Sunday’s Disney Princess Half Marathon.

Hart, who won the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon last fall, narrowly won the women’s division Sunday morning, battling Brittany Truitt of Austin, Texas and the field of nearly 11,000 runners through Magic Kingdom and then through the final mile at EPCOT. Hart finished in 1:19:21, about a minute ahead of Truitt at 1:20:33. Maria Andrea Abularac of Guatemala was third in 1:23:27.

(Feb. 23, 2025) Reigning Miss USA Alma Cooper poses with Minnie Mouse at the finish line of the Disney Princess Half Marathon presented by CORKCICLE. A military intelligence officer, West Point graduate and Stanford graduate student, Cooper was among Expand



"I love the atmosphere here,’’ Hart said of the race that celebrates Disney princess-like qualities such as courage, kindness and perseverance. "I think even though it’s a really, really early start, when you go through the Magic Kingdom, that tunnel of sound is amazing.’’



Needless to say, after winning her second straight race at Walt Disney World, Hart will be back for more. "Yes, I will definitely be coming back for another runDisney race in the future,’’ she said.