article

A cliff wall broke away at a national park along Lake Superior in northern Michigan, stunning some boaters who captured it on video.

Sandstone and dirt crashed into the lake Saturday at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The park's cliffs are 50 feet to 200 feet above Lake Superior.

Jahn Martin shared video with TV station WLUC. Martin says he could hear the cliff wall "popping and cracking" before the collapse into the lake.

No injuries were reported.

There was a similar incident in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff fell into Lake Superior.