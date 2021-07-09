Mid-70's and sunny before rain ahead of event-packed weekend in Metro Detroit

After a wild week in weather with severe storms bringing down trees and power lines along the I-96 corridor, I know we are ready for a weekend to sit back, relax and catch our breath.

There are lots of outdoor events happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in and around Metro Detroit to look forward to

The weather won't be too bad either. Some showers are expected Sunday, but not before mild temperatures and lots of sun grace the are Friday and Saturday.

Art In The Park

A signature Michigan event now in its 41st year, Art in the Park will welcome over 400 artists from around the U.S., offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art & much more.

Entertainment and cuisine will complement the art exhibitors, creating a sensory-filled weekend experience.

Art In The Park Hours:

Friday, 11am – 8pm

Saturday, 10am – 7pm

Sunday, 10am – 5pm

If you plan on attending Art In The Park with your friends and family Friday and Saturday, the weather looks great. Expect highs in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

On Sunday, however, rain and rumbles are in our forecast, so hang on to an umbrella. High temperatures to wrap up the weekend are only expected in the mid-70s.

Movie Nights in the D

If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, Movie Nights in the D at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit will be featuring The Photograph (PG-13) on Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

Enjoy academy award-winning and nominated films on the big screen at Campus Martius Park during their free outdoor movie series.

Bring your own chair or blanket to join in on the lawn for a relaxing summer evening under the stars along with popcorn, Faygo, and a full bar available for purchase.

At the start of the movie, we’re forecasting temperatures in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies, and by the time the movie ends around 10 p.m., look for temperatures in the mid/upper 60s.

Thankfully, we’ll keep things nice and dry with a calm wind during the movie. But just in case, you might want to bring a light jacket just to be on the safe side if it gets a little cool for you.

Capital Park Dog Park

Calling all dog lovers! Detroit’s newest dog park, Capital Park Dog Park, will be hosting an Ice Cream Social from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Enjoy the nice and comfortable weather outside while meeting other dog lovers, take-home theme prizes, and of course, treats for you and your furry friends!

Cars & Coffee and Motor City Pride

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, the Waterfront in Wyandotte will be hosting two events. Cars & Coffee is taking place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.. You can expect the best cars, coffee, and company you could ask for.

Join The Waterfront Wyandotte on Sundays to witness Motor City pride, right in Wyandotte featuring Lavaza coffee, lattes, espresso, and of course their classic Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

It would not be a bad idea to have a rain jacket, rain boots and an umbrella near too. Our rain and storm chances will be on the increase by Sunday. Also at The Waterfront Wyandotte is Rooftop Yoga, which is taking place from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Given that you’re expecting scattered rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, make sure to double-check these Sunday events as wet weather may delay or cancel them.