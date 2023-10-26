The Shiawassee County woman and Michigan's latest million-dollar jackpot winner first scored $30 while playing the lottery.

She made the wise decision to spend that money on two more tickets, which she subsequently scanned before leaving the gas station where she bought them. Instead of being told she won more money, she received a message to file a claim.

"I thought I had won $250,000, but I later called the Lottery office to make sure," she told Michigan Lottery Connect. "I was at work when I got a call back from the Lottery. When the employee told me I'd won $1.5 million, I yelled: ‘Wait, what did you just say?’"

It would have been wonderful news just to win $250,000. But this was a whole different ball game.

"I walked back in to work, and my boss asked what was wrong because of the look on my face. I told her she was looking at the newest millionaire! Next, I called my husband. Once he answered, I yelled: ‘Honey, we’re millionaires!’ The rest of the day was a complete blur," she told the lottery connect.

The lucky mid-Michigan woman plans to save her winnings.

"I’ve felt like I have been living in a dream since I won, and I think it’s finally starting to sink in," the player said.