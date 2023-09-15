Midtown Treat Dreams location closing after 8 years in Detroit

article

The Treat Dreams in Detroit's Midtown is closing this weekend after eight years in the spot.

Sunday will be the ice cream shop's last day.

"We are so appreciative to all of you for letting us be a part of the neighborhood," the business said in a post made on its Facebook page.

Treat Dreams is known for having a large amount of ice cream flavors, including many vegan options. The business also has a truck that can be rented for events.

The shop is working with other nearby businesses to see if it can sell pints of its ice cream. In the meantime, you can get your Treat Dreams fix this weekend in Detroit. After Sunday, visit the other Treat Dreams locations in Ferndale, Madison Heights, and Grosse Pointe Woods.