Warren police rebuke $60M lawsuit filed by driver injured by fleeing Dodge Charger

Warren police are pushing back on claims the department acted improperly when a woman was struck by a fleeing driver who was pursued by officers during a chase in June.

Releasing dashcam of the chase and the aftermath, video from two different Warren police vehicles showed the initiation of the pursuit as well as the fiery aftermath when the fleeing driver struck a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

Responding to a $60 million lawsuit filed by Brittny Turner, Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski described the narrative that her legal filing against the department as "so blatantly incorrect."

He claimed Turner had "engaged in such defamatory conduct speaks directly to her improper for-profit motivation."

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Gajewski said the department followed protocol when it comes to police pursuits, which took place on June 8 just before 9 a.m.

Turner was injured after being struck by a Dodge Charger that was driven by 22-year-old Keith Jones of Warren.

Patrolling officers came upon the vehicle in one of the city's neighborhoods when they observed it did not have a license plate. After activating their lights, the Charger fled and police followed.

After reaching speeds of at least 100 mph, Jones ran a red light at Southbound Mound Road and Eight Mile, striking a semi-truck and a BMW, which was driven by Turner.

The dashcam footage included officers pulling Turner through the passenger window of her vehicle. She was later taken to the hospital by Warren police.

Turner blamed the Warren Police Department for her injuries, which included facial contusions and a broken pelvis. But Gajewski said Turner's anger is misplaced.

"There is one person who made the decision to turn this from a traffic stop to a vehicle pursuit, and that is Keith Jones," he said Wednesday afternoon. "The bad guy strikes an innocent motorist, yet we're blamed. Are you kidding me? That is not what any of us need to hear."

Jones has pleaded guilty to one count of felony fleeing and eluding and was sentenced to a combination of jail time and probation.

The department expects the lawsuit to be dismissed by a judge.