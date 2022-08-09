Mike Duggan to attend President Joe Biden's signing of CHIPS Act

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will be in Washington D.C. Tuesday for the signing of the CHIPS Act.

President Joe Biden invited Duggan to the White House for the ceremonial signing of the bill, which creates incentives to build semiconductors in the U.S. A shortage in chips following supply change disruptions have made manufacturing in the U.S. more difficult.

The signing will happen at 10 a.m.

According to a release from the city, the act includes $52 billion in funding to encourage domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips. It will be beneficial to several industries, especially the automotive sector which has seen slowdowns in production for constructing cars and trucks.

What is the proposed Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour?

The CHIPS Act received bipartisan support in Congress and is a response to supply chain woes that became exasperated during the pandemic. Both Michigan Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow were negotiating members during the bill's writing.

READ MORE: House Speaker Pelosi visits Detroit to push Chips Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

"It’s not for corporate America, it’s for jobs in America, so that they stay here and keep the jobs here," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a roundtable with the UAW.