Mike Duggan weighs in on the National Guard, property taxes and horse trading

The Brief Outgoing Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shared his vision for Michigan recently. Duggan is running for governor as an independent in 2026. He said he is against school vouchers and the idea of the National Guard in Detroit.



Surrounded by 800 supporters from all walks of political life, independent candidate for governor Mike Duggan is riding high at this early stage of the contest.

Big picture view:

But the other day the out-going Detroit mayor sat down and was peppered with lots of issues - including the National Guard question.

If the president called and said he wanted to send the US National Guard into Detroit, what would you say?

"The answer is no," Duggan said. "I don't see any chance of that happening."

Tim Skubick: "Is it wrong to have the National Guard come in?"

"It's a bad strategy," he said.

Michigan voters may get a chance to save tons of money by voting to kill all property taxes. On that issue, Duggan is a no.

"I think we have to address the property tax problem, but I'm not in favor of laying off all the police and firefighters in our state,"

Duggan argues the biggest problem facing Michigan is a bunch of fourth graders who can't read.

Conservative Republican Betsy Devos and others favor a voucher system whereby parents get a check from the state and can pick a religious, private, public or charter school.

"I'm not in favor of vouchers," he said.

Michigan voters may get a chance to wipe out the current state constitution and write a new one.

"I'll be voting no on it. the problem is not the constitution," he said.

But is there a problem with the MEDC, charged with helping to lure jobs to Michigan. It does so by writing checks to future employers before they come in.

Under a Duggan administration, he would give out tax breaks and other incentives after companies actually create jobs.

Skubick: "So the days of no checks first are over if you come in?"

"Yes. It would take an extraordinary case to do the check first," he said.

Duggan learned lots about the political game under former Wayne County Executive Ed McNamara.

And along the way, Duggan would horse trade to get what his boss wanted. That is he would give something to get something. Would he do that as governor?

"I've been in the business for forty years and i would never horse trade for something I thought was wrong," he said. "But if I thought there was a meritorious project that got moved up on the priority list, those are the kinds of agreements you make everyday to build coalitions."

Finally, he reports he has received six or eight calls already from folks who want to be his running mate.

Skubick: "So cough up the names, Mr. Mayor."

"I don't want to rat out those who are calling," he said.

Mike Duggan