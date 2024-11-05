Mike Rogers vs. Elissa Slotkin: Track Michigan Senate results

In a rare race for an open U.S. Senate seat, Democrat Elissa Slotkin is battling Republican Mike Rogers to represent Michigan in the 2024 Election.

Michigan’s Senate seat was opened with the retirement of Debbie Stabenow, who announced she would not run almost two years ago.

Slotkin has spent the past 6 years representing Michigan in the House and immediately threw her name in for the Senate seat and quickly earned Stabenow’s endorsement. Rogers formerly represented Michigan in the House from 2000 to 2014 when he announced he would not seek re-election for the 8th District.

Slotkin ultimately won the old 8th district in 2018 and then the 7th district after congressional lines were redrawn.

Stabenow has held the Senate seat since 2001 and most recently fended off Republican challenger John James in 2018 by 6.5%, the closest U.S. Senate race since her first election in 2000.

The last time a Republican won the race for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats was in 1994, when Spencer Abraham beat Democrat Bob Carr by nearly 10 points. Abraham held the seat for one term before ultimately losing to Stabenow in that 2000 election.