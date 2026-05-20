Milan student exiting school bus nearly hit by passing driver who ignored stop sign

The Brief An 11-year-old was dropped off and had to cross the street to get home. However, the flashing lights and stop sign on the bus were completely ignored by a driver who drove around other cars to pass by and just barely missed the 11-year-old.



It was a close and scary call for a middle school student in Milan moments after stepping off a school bus. That was when a driver ignored the stop sign and nearly ran into him.

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It all happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 11-year-old was dropped off and had to cross the street to get home. However, the flashing lights and stop sign on the bus were completely ignored by a driver who drove around other cars to pass by and just barely missed the 11-year-old.

"Very upset," said grandfather, William Swope. "It was terrible to see that. I don’t know if you’re going to show the video, but he was completely upset, hands over his chest, and it’s traumatic for him. I don’t want this to happen to any other children. That’s why I’m trying to bring this up. How come the bus does not have outside cameras? I think every bus should have outside cameras so we can get a license plate so we can prosecute, or at least bring attention to it."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 did receive a statement from the Milan Area Schools superintendent:

"The district is working closely with law enforcement on their investigation … that this incident was completely avoidable … and the district urges drivers to stay alert, use caution, and follow the law at all times — especially when there is a school bus nearby."

The district tells FOX 2 that none of their buses have exterior cameras. They are hoping to secure funding to change that.

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