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Milan student exiting school bus nearly hit by passing driver who ignored stop sign

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Published  May 20, 2026 5:45 PM EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Student getting off bus almost hit by oncoming car

Student getting off bus almost hit by oncoming car

It all happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 11-year-old was dropped off and had to cross the street to get home. However, the flashing lights and stop sign on the bus were completely ignored by the driver, who drove around other cars to pass by and just barely missed the 11-year-old.

The Brief

    • An 11-year-old was dropped off and had to cross the street to get home.
    • However, the flashing lights and stop sign on the bus were completely ignored by a driver who drove around other cars to pass by and just barely missed the 11-year-old.

MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - It was a close and scary call for a middle school student in Milan moments after stepping off a school bus. That was when a driver ignored the stop sign and nearly ran into him.

Big picture view:

It all happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 11-year-old was dropped off and had to cross the street to get home. However, the flashing lights and stop sign on the bus were completely ignored by a driver who drove around other cars to pass by and just barely missed the 11-year-old.

"Very upset," said grandfather, William Swope. "It was terrible to see that. I don’t know if you’re going to show the video, but he was completely upset, hands over his chest, and it’s traumatic for him. I don’t want this to happen to any other children. That’s why I’m trying to bring this up. How come the bus does not have outside cameras? I think every bus should have outside cameras so we can get a license plate so we can prosecute, or at least bring attention to it."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 did receive a statement from the Milan Area Schools superintendent:

"The district is working closely with law enforcement on their investigation … that this incident was completely avoidable … and the district urges drivers to stay alert, use caution, and follow the law at all times — especially when there is a school bus nearby."

The district tells FOX 2 that none of their buses have exterior cameras. They are hoping to secure funding to change that.

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from Milan Area Schools for this report.

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