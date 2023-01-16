Mild temps continue, chilly forecast arrives later in week

Low pressure will continue to cross the Great Lakes for the rest of the night with rain showers.

More clouds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next storm system brings another good chance for more wet weather Thursday.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend. There are no big winter storms in the forecast.

For the rest of Monday evening/night, cloudy with occasional rain showers and a low of 37.

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and perhaps a few sprinkles with a high of 46.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a high of 42.

Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 48.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and a high of 37.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly and a high of 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few flurries and a high of 37.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



