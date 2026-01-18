Milford Independent Cinema to be shuttered this month

article

The Brief The cinema will close down Jan. 31. First opened in 1972.



After more than 50 years showing movies, hosting parties and events, the Milford Independent Cinema will close down Jan. 31.

The theater is run by a board of directors who have found it increasingly hard to raise enough money to keep the lights on as audience's viewing habits have changed over the years. It costs more than $70,000 a year just to break even, and those funds are no longer being generated through a combination of ticket sales and fundraisers.

"This decision was not made lightly and is not due to a lack of effort or community support," said the Cinema’s Board of Directors. "The Milford community showed up for us time and time again—with attendance, donations, fundraising, and unwavering encouragement. We truly tried to evolve with the industry and meet the needs of our community. Unfortunately, we simply did not have enough time or the level of corporate and major donor support required to get where we needed to be."

The Milford Independent Cinema has long been recognized as more than just a movie theater. It has served as a gathering space that fostered connection, creativity, and conversation, while contributing to Milford’s vibrant downtown and cultural identity. It has also played a meaningful role in youth development, providing volunteer opportunities—especially for middle and high school students—to learn leadership, responsibility, teamwork, and the importance of giving back to their community.

"We are heartbroken to make this announcement," the Board added. "This closure is not due to a lack of trying—we truly gave this everything we had. We are deeply grateful to our patrons, volunteers, partners, donors, staff, and especially the young people who grew, learned, and led within these walls. Together, we created something special."

The cinema opened in 1972, and has been showcasing both national releases and Michigan-made indie films ever since.

As the industry has changed, the Milford Independent Cinema worked diligently to evolve alongside it and meet the broader needs of the community. Beyond film screenings, the theater expanded its role by offering space for private rentals, nonprofit events, business and corporate meetings and trainings, and community programs. These included initiatives such as Lunch & Learns with the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dinner and a Movie partnerships with local restaurants, Hollywood’s Big Night celebrating the Academy Awards, trivia nights, and many other special events designed to diversify revenue and deepen community engagement.

Additional details regarding closing events, celebrations of the theater’s legacy, and acknowledgments will be shared via the theater’s website and social media channels.

The Board of Directors said if they can raise the money to stay open before the end of the month, the decision will be changed, but it would take a corporate sponsor at this point.