Military personnel reflect on Ford Field mass vaccine clinic as it comes to an end.

For the past 8-weeks, members of the US National Guard assisted FEMA in administering vaccines at the Ford Field mass vaccination clinic.

According to authorities, it was many of the National guards' men and women's first time in Michigan.

Director of operations Ben Crandell says, "Usually when we deploy, we go overseas to other nations and support them, so coming here to Detroit although in some instances was not very far of a deployment we started the team from scratch, and that wasn't something any of us had ever done before."

"For me, as well as the service members that we have here, it’s an amazing team coming together as we did with a very short notice. Being able to provide the service for the people of Detroit and Michigan has been an amazing opportunity, and I am thankful to be a part of it," says Shay Edwards of the National Guard.

Authorities say nearly 240,000 shots were administered at the site.

As the National Guard prepares to leave the site, they say they will have memories that will last a lifetime.

Ford Field will be open tomorrow from 8 am- 8:30 pm for walk-in appointments.