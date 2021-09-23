Millions of Boppy products recalled after link to infant deaths

article

The Boppy Company has issued a recall on roughly 3.3 million of its products after they were tied to infant deaths.

Here are the three models of Boppy Newborn Loungers that were recalled:

The Boppy Original Newborn Lounger

The Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger

The Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Boppy Lounger

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the federal agency that oversees thousands of home goods, the loungers were linked to at least eight reported deaths.

Parents are urged to stop using the recalled products immediately and to contact the company for a refund.

Why were the Boppy Newborn Loungers recalled?

The CPSC says infants can "suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing."

The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.

"We are devastated to hear of these tragedies," a Boppy spokesperson said. "Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use."

How do you take advantage of the recall?

