Minneapolis Police investigation: DOJ found it violated peoples' rights

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland released the findings of a federal investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, prompted by the death of George Floyd in 2020, during a press conference Friday morning, saying the police department and City of Minneapolis engaged in a pattern of discrimination and excessive force.

The DOJ has been investigating the MPD after former police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in 2020 which sparked mass protests and civil unrest in the Twin Cities. Garland said the investigation showed there is reasonable cause that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force.

The Justice Department's investigation found Minneapolis police officers used excessive force and violated people's civil rights. It also found the police department and city discriminated against people with "behavioral health disabilities" when police are called.

Garland said they are in the process of reaching a consent decree — a legal agreement requiring the MPD to make changes that will be overseen by an independent monitor. The consent decree will include 28 remedial measures for policing, Garland noted.

Furthermore, the inquiry found police violated the rights of people engaged in protected speech including retaliating against protesters and members of the press. Garland explained that on May 30, 2020, Minneapolis police officers encountered journalists sheltering at a gas station during the civil unrest following Floyd’s death. One journalist showed his credentials shouting he was a member of the press but the officer pushed his head forcefully into the pavement. The journalist shouted again showing his credentials but the officer proceeded to pepper sprayed him in the face and walked away.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said during the investigation, they reviewed 19 police shootings and one in-custody death from January 1, 2016, to August 16, 2022, and found many of these incidents were unconstitutional uses of deadly force. Officers would use deadly force without probable cause, such as believing there was an immediate threat to safety or serious physical harm to the officers or another person.

Clarke said the investigation found officers often used neck restraints without warning and used them against people with minor offenses who posed no threat. In the review of less lethal force, the inquiry found Minneapolis officers' use of Tasers is often inconsistent with MPD’s policy and occurs without warning. They would use Tasers on children and in some cases fire them several times without reassessing.

The Justice Department said the City of Minneapolis and the police department started reforms prior to the federal investigation results being released, including police being prohibited from using neck restraints like the one Chauvin used to kill Floyd.

The DOJ’s report comes after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) found the MPD and the City of Minneapolis engaged in a pattern of racist discrimination and violated civil rights law. The city approved a settlement agreement with MDHR in March 2023 which outlines policy, budget and training requirements the city and MPD will implement.

The City of Minneapolis approved two settlements in April 2023 over Chauvin’s use of force against a woman and a teenager in 2017 which allowed the victims to release body camera footage of the incidents.

According to the DOJ, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Bildtsen for the District of Minnesota, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara were at the 10 a.m. press conference.

The Justice Department will also hold a virtual presentation on the findings at 5 p.m. which is available to the public.