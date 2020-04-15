Minority hair stylists start relief fund to help business owners during pandemic shutdown

A hair dryer - and no hair to style - empty chairs in a once busy salon.

Sonya Molette owns salon hype hair on Seven Mile in Redford - and the shutdown means she's struggling and so are her employees.

"With the pandemic going on and we're not able to service the community, we’re receiving - at this point - we're receiving no income at all," said Sonya Molette.

Molette is one of thousands of beauticians and barbers in metro Detroit and Myra Lee is with Abea LLC - a family owned beauty platform and business accelerator dedicated to promoting black and brown businesses - but now they're trying to help them survive.

"These small businesses as well as professionals are easily your family and friends and have created a safe space for communities of color to gather and really be close to their neighbors," said Lee.

So Abea has started the Beauty Professionals of Color Relief fund - a fundraiser with the #givetheusual - encouraging people to donate what they would normally pay for a cut, color, trim or treatment and tip.

How many people they're able to help depends on how many donations they get.

They've raised more than a thousand dollars in just a few days but hope to raise more than $10,000 - to distribute grants of up to a thousand dollars to barbers and beauticians who apply for funding.

Minority businesses with fewer than 10 employees are encouraged to apply.

For people like Sonya Molette - who is one of the many applicants expected - every little bit will help - after six years in business here, she wants to be able to say - I'm still here - when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"I'm praying that I am one of the ones that can get help to keep my business thriving and going after the pandemic," she said.

For more information, go to https://www.abeabeauty.com/abea-foundation