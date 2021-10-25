MISSING: 14-year-old Dearborn girl has not been seen since Oct. 22

article

Dearborn police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Bettul Al-Aufi walked out of Edsel Ford High School before lunch on Oct. 22. She has not been seen by family or friends since. She was last wearing a red hoodie, a black Tommy Hilfiger undershirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information about Bettul's whereabouts is asked to call Dearborn police at (313) 943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

