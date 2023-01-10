Missing 15-year-old girl last seen leaving Southfield job 2 weeks ago

article

Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen leaving her job in Southfield two weeks ago.

Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, left work at 3 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022, and never went home.

Franklin is Black with a medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots, and a gray hooded North Face parka.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.