Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead

Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person.

It was reported the victim walked away from the residence at approximately 1:45 a.m. for unclear reasons and had not been seen or heard from since.

After a brief K9 track, the victim was found dead in a nearby creek, just a short distance east of the venue.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

