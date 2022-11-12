Missing 41-year-old Monroe County man found dead
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a missing 41-year-old Monroe County man was found dead Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township at around 9:00 a.m. on a report of a missing person.
It was reported the victim walked away from the residence at approximately 1:45 a.m. for unclear reasons and had not been seen or heard from since.
After a brief K9 track, the victim was found dead in a nearby creek, just a short distance east of the venue.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
READ MORE: Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance