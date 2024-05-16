Zion Foster's mom's message to Jaylin Brazier: 'Good riddance'

After just 30 minutes of deliberating, a jury of 12 convicted Jaylin Brazier of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Zion Foster, his cousin whom he admitted to throwing in a dumpster after she died at his house.

The jury trial of Brazier started last week and, after 32 witnesses called by the prosecution and none by the defense, both sides rested and the case was handed over the jury. There were hours and hours of testimony for the jury of 12 to review – but it took just a few minutes together rin the jury room to convict Brazier on all charges.

He sat in silence before ultimately being walked out of the courtroom by Wayne County Sheriff's deputies.

Foster's mother, Ciera Milton, and her father, James Royster, had fought for justice for their daughter since she disappeared on January 6, 2022. Brazier initially denied seeing his ‘favorite cousin’ since May of the previous year. He ultimately admitted that she did come over and that she did die at his home, and that he did put her body in a dumpster – which was ultimately carried away by a trash truck.

Detroit Police Department spent several months in 2022 picking through tons of trash at a Macomb County landfill, but Foster's body was never found. The search was ultimately called off in October 2022.

Milton and Royster spoke outside of the courthouse Thursday after the verdict was read and thanked the jury for seeing the truth.

"We had been so nervous. Personally, I don't know. You know, you get nauseous and everything else. My body was trembling, but, man, when it was read and it was just so matter of fact. I'm so happy they saw," Milton said.

Brazier's story swung wildly in the first few days of Foster's disappearance. 10 days after she died, he went to police with his story that she had died when they were smoking weed together and he put her body in a dumpster in Highland Park. He later said they had also tried acid – but then recanted that.

Brazier was arrested a few days after Foster disappeared. He was initially arrested for lying to police during the investigation and ultimately pleaded no contest, as part of a plea deal.

But a year after the search, in June 2023, Brazier was charged with her murder but maintained his innocence.

Milton said she did not believe Brazier.

Milton said the jury saw through it all and then heard the real truth.

"You thought she was just a run-of-the-mill and you thought that she didn't matter to us. And you -- you were mistaken entirely. And unfortunately, because of your deeds, because of your actions, because of your desires, you set yourself up. Good riddance," she said.

All Milton said she ever wanted was for Zion to have a voice and for her to get justice.

"(For Zion) to get justice. It's been said a number of times that because of this, she didn't have a voice. And it was so many things that tried to come to try to distract or try to turn things around. But the fact of the matter is, is that she was loved. She is loved. She was fought for. And this is the result. So I'm happy. I'm happy that in the end, this is justice," Milton said.

Royster joined her outside the courthouse and echoed her sentiments.

"I just want to say to the jury, thank you. And you save a lot of lives today. You saved a lot of family's heartbreak and misery. You did what you can do and you brought justice for my daughter. And for Jalen's family. I wish you no harm. I don't. And for Jaylen. Well, you thought you was smart. He tried to be slick but people saw you for what you are. You ain't shit. And I hope you never get out. Hope you don't make it out," Royster said.

Brazier is now in the Wayne County Jail. He'll be back in judge Knapp's court on June 3 for sentencing.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said this was

"This case remains the quintessential example of investigators and prosecutors who refused to give up on her homicide. For 18 months, investigators put together the evidence. Each piece of evidence in this case was examined and linked together Zion’s cousin, Jaylin Brazier, with Murder in the Second-Degree for killing Zion."