Missing 82-year-old Ann Arbor man found and saved after massive search effort

The Brief Ralph Yang, 82, was found after a 51-hour search involving drones, choppers, and 200 volunteers in Ann Arbor. Ben Osenbaugh discovered Yang in a creek, leading officers to him. Police urge families with vulnerable members to have a plan and call 911 if help is needed.



An 82-year-old man with Parkinson’s who was missing for two days in Ann Arbor has been found.

Police call it one of their most intense search and rescue operations yet.

Timeline:

It was an extensive search stretching over 51 hours in extreme heat as Ann Arbor police activated drones, choppers, multiple agencies, and more than 200 community volunteers.

"The clock was ticking. It was clear that it was going to be challenging for him to remain alive," said Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson. "He just got a little too far off from his normal surroundings and it looked like he tried to make his way back."

Everyone set out looking for Ralph Yang, the 82-year-old with Parkinson’s, an active walker with his wife, who happened to wander off Monday without her.

"He may have slipped into the water down there, and I don't know if he was strong enough to get himself far enough away from that incline and get back out of there," said Anderson.

After several days of searching, he was found alive, with police bodycam video showing the moment of relief. Yang was found lying in a creek just off a trail on Newport Road.

Ben Osenbaugh, who runs in the area often, led officers to Yang after finding him and calling 911.

"I started walking in a little bit and that's when I was in the right spot at the right time and I saw his white shirt," Osenbaugh said. "It seemed a little surreal because you know you just don't expect to actually find the person that you're looking for in a lot of these efforts."

What's next:

A remarkable ending, with Yang being reunited with his wife.

"Our first priority was to get him to the hospital, which we did," said Anderson. "The community and the police department having the spirit to find him and his indomitable will to survive is what led to the success."

Police say Yang did suffer some dehydration but should be home in about a day or two.

What you can do:

In the meantime, they're urging the community, anyone with family members who have a physical or mental health condition, to have a plan.

If anything goes wrong or you need help, call 911.