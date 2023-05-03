Expand / Collapse search

Missing Canton man found dead in Dearborn sparking police investigation

By , David Komer and online producer
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - There’s a suspicious death investigation in Canton and a significant part of the case is connected to a residence on North River Woods Drive.

It began with a 70-year-old man linked to the home going missing, according to police sources. Cops say his family called them looking for a welfare check.

Investigators picked up the case on the night of May 2nd, probing suspicious circumstances of the missing man’s disappearance - only to have his body found all the way across town in Dearborn.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but a FOX 2 search of public records show the home registered to Glen McLean.

"This guy? He’s my friend over here. He’s a neighbor. He’s a very nice guy," said a neighbor.

Public records also show McLean was listed on the Michigan sex offender registry. It says he has a 2002 conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree.

Neighbors are in shock.

FOX 2: "You talk to him all the time?"

"Oh yeah. He's good and friendly. Every time I say I need help, he comes here," said his neighbor.

Police radio traffic says Dearborn Police were advised to check out a McDonald's on Michigan Avenue for a vehicle believed to be linked to the disappearance.

Police sources do say they took a 55-year-old man into custody who is described as a friend of the victim, but a name has not been released. 

