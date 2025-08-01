Missing Detroit teen LJ Trowell found safe, according to family friend

article

The Brief A teen was found safe after being missing since Wednesday, according to a family friend. 14-year-old LJ Trowell, a soon-to-be sophomore at Cass Tech High School, is described as a respectable and responsible, well-liked child. FOX 2 was told he was found Friday night, but it is unknown where.



A Detroit mother and father were looking for help as they were frantically searching for their missing teenage son, who had since been found safe.

The backstory:

It was Wednesday night, right before midnight, when at one minute, LJ Trowell was outside his Detroit home in the north end. The next minute, he was gone.

14-year-old LJ, a soon-to-be sophomore at Cass Tech High School, is described as a respectable and responsible, well-liked child.

Family members started passing out and issuing flyers, offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing teen.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 ran the story about the missing teen at 10 p.m. on Friday when, just a half hour later at 10:35 p.m. we were told by a family friend that Trowell had been found alive and safe.

At this time, it's unknown where he was found. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

