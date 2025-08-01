Missing Detroit teen LJ Trowell found safe, according to family friend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother and father were looking for help as they were frantically searching for their missing teenage son, who had since been found safe.
The backstory:
It was Wednesday night, right before midnight, when at one minute, LJ Trowell was outside his Detroit home in the north end. The next minute, he was gone.
14-year-old LJ, a soon-to-be sophomore at Cass Tech High School, is described as a respectable and responsible, well-liked child.
Family members started passing out and issuing flyers, offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing teen.
Dig deeper:
FOX 2 ran the story about the missing teen at 10 p.m. on Friday when, just a half hour later at 10:35 p.m. we were told by a family friend that Trowell had been found alive and safe.
At this time, it's unknown where he was found. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.