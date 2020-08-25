MISSING: Eastpointe police looking for Marquise Tolbert, 13, who has autism

Eastpointe police are looking for a missing 13-year-old with autism believed to be in danger.

On Tuesday Marquise Tolbert got into a black pickup truck on Pleasant Avenue at 4:45 p.m. and has not been heard of since. His family does not know anyone who has this style truck.

The black truck police are looking for, left, Marquise Taylor

"We are working with the State Police to issue an Amber Alert. We believe he is in danger," said Eastpointe police in a Facebook post.

Marquise is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with medium length hair in a fade style. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark blue jeans, and low-cut, white Fila shoes.

If you see Marquise, call 9-1-1 or the Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.