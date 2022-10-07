Missing endangered teen last seen in Imlay City after being released from mental hospital

article

Michigan State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old who went missing after being released from a mental hospital in Grand Rapids.

State police put out a missing endangered juvenile alert Friday after Roman Basha went missing around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6.

He was last seen walking on foot in the area of Imlay City in northern Macomb County

Basha is 5-feet-9-inches and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask if anyone sees Basha to call 911 or state police at (248) 584-5740.