Missing Farmington Hills man who walked away from assisted living facility may be in Detroit

Police in Farmington Hills are looking for a missing man who may be in Detroit.

Troy Alexander Jr., 77, was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday leaving Brookdale Assisted Living on Grand River Avenue near Halsted Road.

Alexander's family told police that he has dementia and other health conditions, and they are concerned for his welfare.

Police said he may have taken a bus or walked to the area of Telegraph and McNichols roads in Detroit.

Alexander is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He qas last seen wearing a blue coat with a hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610 or 911.