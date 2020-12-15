Missing Livingston Co. woman hasn't been seen or heard from since November

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing 29-year-old woman. Kayla Pierce hasn't been seen since November and her car was recently discovered in Detroit.

"She said she was going to come back over and I never heard anything back from her," said Kayla's mother, Belinda Pierce. "It's heartwrenching. It’s devastating actually."

Kayla was last seen Nov. 23, 2020 at a gas station in Howell near her home. A few days later, Kayla’s car turned up on Detroit’s west side near McNichols and Outer Driver off Heyden Street.

"If she ever had not been in contact with me, it may have been two days max," Belinda said.

The circumstances are suspicious enough that Kayla's car was sent for forensic analysis. Detroit police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the case.

They say Kayla has had no phone or social media activity and her bank account hasn’t budged.

"I feel she's in harm's way or someone has already harmed her," Belinda said.

Kayla missed Thanksgiving and her daughter's birthday last weekend. Belinda said she wouldn’t have skipped either or left her two children for this long.

"I don’t want to get them all in an emotional wreck. They know that mommy’s not around," Belinda said.

Kayla is bipolar and is being treated for her illness with medication and counseling.



"She's very vulnerable and easily taken advantage of, very, very easily taken advantage of," Belinda said.

If you’ve seen Kayla or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.