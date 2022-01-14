Missing Michigan couple with Alzheimer's Disease spotted in Kentucky after leaving home without telling family

article

A missing elderly couple was spotted in Kentucky on Friday after leaving their Monroe County home Thursday without telling their family.

Both Margaret Flatt, 85, and Gerald "Jerry" Flatt, 83, have Alzheimer's Disease.

They left their Ida, Mich. home around 5 p.m. Thursday in a burgundy 2006 GMC Sierra with "Jerry" on the front plate. The truck has a Michigan license plate #EDQ2935.

The couple was seen at a Florence, Ky. gas station at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Margaret Flatt is 5 feet tall, and weighs 140 pounds. Jerry Flatt is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-243-7070.