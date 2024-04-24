Teen with autism secretly photographed in Detroit high school bathroom, image shared

A 15-year-old with Asperger's syndrome had his privacy violated at a Detroit high school when other students took a photo of him in the restroom and shared it on social media.

The incident took place earlier in April at Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, where Stanley Garrett is a student.

"His neurologist say his brain is like a genius, but the other half got to catch up to it," said Stanley's mother, Nita Garrett.

The compromising photo of Stanley was taken from behind, with his pants down at a urinal. Another teen who plays on the school's football team allegedly shared it to Instagram with the caption "WTF" and laughing emojis.

"Nude images (of a minor) is a form of cyberbullying (and) child pornography," Nita said. "It's criminal."

The photo then circulated everywhere, going viral on social media. There were comments from as far as Africa.

"I am devastated by what has happened to my son," Nita said.

FOX 2 Detroit was told that the student who shared the picture of Stanley was suspended, and Detroit public school’s police are in the process of investigating who actually took the photo. Search warrants are being sought to get the full story.

15-year-old Stanley Garrett (left), with his mother Nita Garrett (right).

While Stanley's mother is devastated by what happened to him, she said she forgives the student who posted the photo "because mischief is in the heart of children."

However, "we got to let kids know the do's and don'ts," Nita added.

Despite several attempts on Wednesday, Martin Luther King Jr. High School did not respond to FOX 2 regarding this incident.

