MISSING PERSON: 19-year-old Loren Binyard

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Loren Binyard, who was last seen last Monday.

Police say the 19-year-old left her home in the 20200 Block of Dean Avenue, and has not returned. This is apparently the first time she's gone missing.

Loren is around 5'4 and 223 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

It was reported to police that Loren is in good physical condition, but does suffer from some mental health illnesses.

If you have seen her, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department Eleventh Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.