MISSING PERSON: 29-year-old Charmaignette Vanzant

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 29-year-old Charmaignette Vanzant, who was last seen Friday morning around 1:00 at her home located in the 16000 Block of Log Cabin Street.

We're told she left the location, and has not been heard from since.

Charmaignette is being described as a Black woman, around 5'0 and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Family members say she is in good physical and mental condition.

If you have seen Charmaignette, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.