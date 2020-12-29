MISSING PERSON: 34-year-old Jennifer Blackmon

The River Rouge Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Jennifer Blackmon.

We’re told Blackmon was last seen in the 500 Block of Frazier Street on Dec. 22. Police say they have entered her in the National Crime Information Center’s database, but have not been able to track her down.

Blackmon is being described as a Black woman around 5’5 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. Blackmon was last seen wearing a black trench coat, scarf and black boots.

If you have seen her, contact the River Rouge Police Department at 313-842-8700.

