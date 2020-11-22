MISSING PERSON: Police search for 64-year-old Larry Sawyer, last seen walking to the corner store

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 64-year-old Larry Sawyer, who was last seen Friday afternoon around 3:00 - walking to the corner store located near Linwood and Fullerton.

Police say Larry has a brown complexion, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads his name. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Larry is in good physical condition but according to family, he has medical health concerns.

If you have seen him, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

