The Brief A 22-year-old Rockwood man who visited the Renaissance Fair this weekend is still missing four days later. Jacob Angeles was last in contact with his mom around 11 a.m. on Aug. 16 at the Holly-based festival before disappearing. His car was last spotted driving north on I-75 near Saginaw, which family said is unusual behavior for him.



The mystery of a Metro Detroit man's disappearance continues to hang over the investigation into Jacob Angeles.

The 22-year-old traveled to the Renaissance Festival in Oakland County over the weekend. His family has since turned to social media in search of answers.

The backstory:

On Saturday, Angeles traveled from his home in Rockwood at the southern end of Wayne County to Holly for the annual Renaissance fair.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. when he was in touch with his mom before disappearing.

Police have tried pinging his phone to track down his location, but it is either out of power or turned off.

The last sign of Angeles was his silver Jeep, which was spotted with the help of Flock cameras heading north on I-75 in the Saginaw area. That was around 4 p.m. on Aug. 16.

There's been no developments since then.

Catching up:

Angeles' family says his behavior is out of character and that he was supposed to report to work on Sunday. Instead, he never showed up - the first time in five years.

Rockwood police have since teamed up with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to figure out where the 22-year-old went.

One other detail police have added is that the hard drive on his computer was also removed.

His family has added that it's unusual for Angeles to use freeways. He had a fear that his Jeep might break down on the highway making the sighting on I-75 strange.

"I mean, it’s scary. It’s scary to think that somebody could just disappear like that with no trace in this day and age with social media and cell phones and just technology," said Greg Blanton, of Flat Rock. "You’d think he’d be found by now. Hopefully he’s found soon."

What you can do:

Rockwood police ask if anyone knows of Angeles' location, they're asked to contact them immediately.