Missing Teen: Dakasia Williams

Detroit Police are looking for a 16-year-old teen, Dakasia Williams, who was last seen on Sunday around 4 a.m.

Williams was last seen when she left her home in the 13000 block of Gable and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Williams is described as 5'5-5'6 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes, medium complexion, medium build, and long black hair in box braids.

She was last seen wearing two scarfs, a pink shirt, pink pajama pants that have the character snoopy on them, and she could have been wearing a blue coat.

If anyone has seen Dakasia Williams, please call Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140.

