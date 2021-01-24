article

Police are looking for missing teen Devin Mckee who was last seen Wednesday, January 20, around 11:30 a.m.

Mckee was last seen at his residence in the 19300 block of Rutherford in Detroit.

He is described as a 16-year-old male with a light complexion, brown eyes, with his hair in an afro.

Mckee was wearing a black and gray Jordan hoodie, black pants, and black Jordan shoes. He is in good physical and mental health.

If anyone has seen Devin McKee, please call Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.